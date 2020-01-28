Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 4.9%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41, 613,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 574,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several brokerages have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $317.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sientra by 37.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 730,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 64.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 727,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 185,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $7,700,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

