Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

SIA stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.24. 17,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,934. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$20.35.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$167.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.89.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.