Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
SIA stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.24. 17,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,934. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$20.35.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$167.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.