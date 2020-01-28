Sidoti Boosts CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $72.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $64.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $80.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,800. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 370.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

