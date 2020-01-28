Short Interest in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Rises By 41.0%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,751 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.82. 101,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,447. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22. WABCO has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.
WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WABCO will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
About WABCO
WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.
