Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Grows By 18.8%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of TPRE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,295. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 234,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth $14,003,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 624,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

