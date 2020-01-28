Short Interest in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Increases By 75.1%

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the December 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 76,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,240. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

