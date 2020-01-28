Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Declines By 25.9%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 2,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.