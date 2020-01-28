Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Declines By 34.1%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFST traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 million.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $89,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,832 shares of company stock worth $544,838 over the last three months. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.