Short Interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Decreases By 58.4%

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,387. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.