Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rises By 33.0%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.
