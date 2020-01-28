Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rises By 33.0%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of Schmitt Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

SMIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,282. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

