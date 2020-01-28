Short Interest in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rises By 63.6%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 373,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Radware stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 96,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,341. Radware has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Radware by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Radware by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Radware by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

