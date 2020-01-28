Short Interest in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Declines By 19.9%

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 133,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVCB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.51. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

