Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declines By 15.4%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 845,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $120,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,466,313 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,786,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after buying an additional 192,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,316,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSMT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 7,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,649. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

