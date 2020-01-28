Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Decreases By 50.0%

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PNBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The company has a market cap of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.