Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Increases By 46.9%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMBC. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMBC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,768. The stock has a market cap of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

