Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rises By 19.7%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $763,534.44. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

NCBS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

