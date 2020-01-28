Short Interest in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expands By 84.6%

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $119,544.75. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Model N by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,327. Model N has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

