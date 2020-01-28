Short Interest in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Decreases By 54.4%

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.