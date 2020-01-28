Short Interest in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Increases By 19.1%

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. 11,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -558.18, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

