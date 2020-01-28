Short Interest in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Increases By 51.3%

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. CLPS has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CLPS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CLPS by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CLPS by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

