Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expands By 90.8%

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

CDR opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,469,000 after acquiring an additional 476,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

