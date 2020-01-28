Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.89

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.89 ($2.05) and last traded at A$2.89 ($2.05), with a volume of 616909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.85 ($2.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.75 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.64.

Get Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other news, insider Philip Clark purchased 120,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.