Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Short Interest Update

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

SHLO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.69. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shiloh Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.