SHIELD Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $92,657.00 and $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01914814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.04074381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00653529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00731115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010022 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00615653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

