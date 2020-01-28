Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON STX opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Monday. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 million and a PE ratio of 45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.86.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

