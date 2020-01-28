Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

Shares of LON:SENS opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.20. Sensyne Health has a 12 month low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.