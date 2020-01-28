Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 59.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

