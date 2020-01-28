Semux Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $494.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003230 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000681 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

