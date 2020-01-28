Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 200194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

