Security National Trust Co. Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.38 and a 52-week high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

