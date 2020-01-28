Security National Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000.

TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.11. 13,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

