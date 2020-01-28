Security National Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

