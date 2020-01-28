Security National Trust Co. Acquires 359 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,794. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.