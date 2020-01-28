Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.59. 182,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,072. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of $723.67 million and a PE ratio of 64.17.

SES has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

