Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Down 8.8%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, 845,539 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,163,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Seadrill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. Seadrill’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 27.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seadrill in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 509.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.