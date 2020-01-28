Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 1,134,902 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 400,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The company has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

