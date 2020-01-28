Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of SALT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 193,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,431. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

