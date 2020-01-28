Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SALT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 83,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,431. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALT. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

