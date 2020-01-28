Scorpio Bulkers Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Scorpio Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of -27.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

SALT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 701,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,380. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SALT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

