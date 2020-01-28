Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

