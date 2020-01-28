Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

