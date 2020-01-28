Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after buying an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 59,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.