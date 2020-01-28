Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Raised by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 512,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,906. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32.

