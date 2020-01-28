Scholastic Corp (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

SCHL stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

