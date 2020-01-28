Savaria Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.60. 109,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,063. The stock has a market cap of $679.65 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.93. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.13 million. Research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.6104411 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,291.25. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,249,925. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $570,400.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

