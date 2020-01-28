Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €198.00 by Warburg Research

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 opened at €210.00 ($244.19) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €199.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €183.16.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

