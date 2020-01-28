Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

