Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 528,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.