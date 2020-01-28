SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) versus Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Financial Comparison

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 66.85% 21.99% 21.99% Cenovus Energy 3.41% -5.76% -2.96%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cenovus Energy pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.90%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $14.64 million 0.77 $10.32 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.67 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.02

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2018, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

