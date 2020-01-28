Sageworth Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.99. 2,546,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $240.63 and a 52-week high of $305.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

